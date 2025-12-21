Jarrett recorded seven tackles, including three solo, in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Jarrett set a season high in tackles after posting between two and four stops per game in the past six weeks. He recorded his only sack of the season in Week 15, highlighting the rarity of his splash plays. He profiles as a moderate-floor defensive tackle IDP based on occasional tackle spikes rather than steady volume.