Jarrett (knee) is questionable to play against the Saints on Sunday but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jarrett missed the Bears' last two games due to a knee injury that has lingered since the beginning of the regular season. He opened the week with back-to-back DNPs before practicing in a limited capacity Friday, which earned him the questionable tag for Week 7. Even if he's expected to play, Jarrett's status may not be officially known until the Bears announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jarrett's return would mean less rotational snaps at defensive tackle to go around for Chris Williams, Andrew Billings and Shemar Turner.