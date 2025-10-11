Jarrett (knee) didn't practice Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Commanders.

Even with the Bears on the Week 5 bye, Jarrett will miss a second consecutive game due to a knee injury that has lingered since early September. Jarrett was unable to practice this past week, and he'll focus on returning to the field in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Bears' Week 7 home clash against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 19. Chris Williams, Andrew Billings and rookie third-rounder Shemar Turner are candidates to see their snaps at defensive tackle increase Monday in Jarrett's absence.