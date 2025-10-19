Jarrett (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Jarrett was expected to play Week 7, but the veteran defensive lineman has not progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to return Sunday. Jarrett will be sidelined for a third consecutive game, and his absence means Shemar Turner, Andrew Billings and Chris Williams will continue to see more rotational snaps at defensive tackle. Jarrett's next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 26.