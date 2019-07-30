Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Comes off PUP list
Clinton-Dix (knee) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday morning, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Signed to a one-year contract this offseason, Clinton-Dix is expected to replace Adrian Amos (Packers) as the starting strong safety in a fearsome Bears defense. A knee sprain from June minicamp isn't likely to prevent Clinton-Dix from suiting up for Week 1. He may be eased into practice over the next couple weeks.
