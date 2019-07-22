Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Expected to start camp on PUP
Clinton-Dix is expected to open up training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Clinton-Dix suffered the sprained knee at the team of the team's mandatory minicamp back in June. The Bears, however, are viewing the injury as minor and electing to take precautionary measures with the safety.
