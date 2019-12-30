Clinton-Dix posted four stops in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he concluded the campaign with 78 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown.

During his seven-year career, this is the fifth time that Clinton-Dix has logged a full season, but among those seasons, this was his least productive campaign. He's now an unrestricted free agent and based on his experience, he should be able to land a starting job, and he'll likely continue to be a middling IDP option.