Clinton-Dix (knee) has been officially placed on the physically unable to perform list, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clinton-Dix is still recovering from a sprained knee he suffered during minicamp but it shouldn't come as too much of a concern for the Bears. General manager Ryan Pace noted the injury was minor, as the team is exercising extreme caution to begin the preseason. Until the veteran safety returns, look for Deandre Houston-Carson and Deon Bush to see some extra reps with the first-team defense.