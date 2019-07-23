Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Officially added to PUP list
Clinton-Dix (knee) has been officially placed on the physically unable to perform list, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Clinton-Dix is still recovering from a sprained knee he suffered during minicamp but it shouldn't come as too much of a concern for the Bears. General manager Ryan Pace noted the injury was minor, as the team is exercising extreme caution to begin the preseason. Until the veteran safety returns, look for Deandre Houston-Carson and Deon Bush to see some extra reps with the first-team defense.
More News
-
Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Expected to start camp on PUP•
-
Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Signing with Chicago•
-
Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Picks up 13 tackles•
-
Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Eight tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Traded to nation's capital•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...