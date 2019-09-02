Clinton-Dix wasn't listed on the Bears' injury report Monday.

Clinton-Dix figures to slot in as the starting strong safety in Chicago's defense. The 26-year-old started in 16 games last season -- seven with Green Bay and nine with Washington -- logging 93 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

