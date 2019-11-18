Clinton-Dix notched seven tackles while recovering a fumble in the Bears' 17-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Clinton-Dix posted his second-highest tackle total of the season, and he's averaging 5.1 stops on the campaign. Aside from a two-interception performance in Week 3, he's been unable to provide the big-play upside that fantasy owners were hoping for when he signed with the Bears. Consider him a middling IDP option based on his solid tackle numbers.