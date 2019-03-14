Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Signing with Chicago
Clinton-Dix is signing a one-year contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It sounds like the Redskins tried to re-sign Clinton-Dix, but to no avail, and it's now apparent the difference-making safety will get a short-term opportunity to increase his market value before returning to free agency in 2020. In Chicago, Clinton-Dix should slot right in at safety next to former Alabama teammate and 2018 first-team All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson. In that role last season, Adrian Amos totaled 73 tackles and nine pass breakups.
