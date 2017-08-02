Bears' Harold Jones-Quartey: Leaves practice early Wednesday
Jones-Quartey left practice early Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
The team has yet to reveal why Jones-Quartey left practice early. Head coach John Fox plans to clear up the situation shortly so be on the look out for more information once presented.
