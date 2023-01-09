site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Harrison Hand: Set to hit free agency
RotoWire Staff
Hand didn't post a tackle in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with three tackles over four games played.
Hand just finished his third year in the league, playing a total of 27 games and recording 25 tackles. He'll be an unrestricted free agent and try to compete for a roster spot in 2023.
