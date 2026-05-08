The Bears signed Large as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Large played three years at Dordt before transferring to Iowa for his remaining three collegiate seasons. The tight end started eight games and played in 12 in 2025, gathering eight receptions for 52 receiving yards. The 24-year-old has minimal upside as a pass catcher, but is an exceptional run blocker that will do whatever is asked of him. If his physicality can stand up to NFL defenders, Large should slot right into a Bears team that made physical run production a large part of their identity in 2025.