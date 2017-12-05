Bears' Howard Jones: Returns to Chicago
Jones signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday.
Jones previously spent time on the Bears' practice squad before being called up for Week 12's game against the Eagles. He was waived a week after being promoted, but will now return, bolstering the Bears' linebacking corps.
