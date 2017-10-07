Bears' Hroniss Grasu: Dealing with hand injury, might miss game action
Grasu (hand) was a limited participant at Saturday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game, Co reports.
Grasu's hand injury doesn't appear all that serious but there's a chance it'll keep him sidelined during Monday's divisional contest. Even if he misses the game, Grasu isn't expected to be out too much longer.
