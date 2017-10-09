Play

The Bears have listed Grasu (hand) as inactive for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Grasu was limited at practice all week, and the team has ultimately decided to play it safe with the 26-year-old. Tom Compton and Cody Whitehair could potentially see more work providing depth on the line with Grasu sidelined.

