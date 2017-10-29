Grasu (hand) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Saints.

Grasu hasn't played since Week 3, but his questionable tag entering Sunday indicates he may be nearing a return. He may be able to see the field after the Bears' coming bye week. Look for Tom Compton or Cody Whitehair to fill in for Grasu in Week 8.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories