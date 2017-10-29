Bears' Hroniss Grasu: Inactive Week 8
Grasu (hand) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
Grasu hasn't played since Week 3, but his questionable tag entering Sunday indicates he may be nearing a return. He may be able to see the field after the Bears' coming bye week. Look for Tom Compton or Cody Whitehair to fill in for Grasu in Week 8.
