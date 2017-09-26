Grasu (wrist) played a limited role at Tuesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Grasu injured his wrist in Sunday's victory over the Steelers. While his limited participation at practice is encouraging, his status for Thursday's matchup against the Packers is seemingly up in the air at this point. Tom Compton and Bradley Sowell would be next in line to provide depth on the offensive line should he ultimately be unable to go.