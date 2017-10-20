Bears' Hroniss Grasu: Questionable for Sunday
Grasu (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Grasu hasn't played in three weeks, and he's received a questionable designation each week. Expect Tom Compton or Cody Whitehair to fill in if Grasu can't go.
More News
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...