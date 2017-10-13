Bears' Hroniss Grasu: Questionable for Sunday
Grasu (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Grasu was limited in practice this week, and his availability for Sunday will be clarified 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If he can't play, either Tom Compton and Cody Whitehair will be the top reserve linemen.
