Bears' Ian Bunting: Leads team in receiving yards

Bunting caught three passes for 77 yards in the Bears' preseason loss to the Panthers.

Bunting found an opening in the defense after making a catch down the seam to rip off a 45-yard gain on his way to an impressive performance against the Carolina backups. He's currently fifth on the depth chart at tight end, and the Bears would need to carry four tight ends on the roster for him to have a realistic chance of making the regular-season roster.

