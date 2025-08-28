Wheeler (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to the Bears' injured reserve, per the NFL's official media site.

Wheeler got a good look in preseason with 26 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a 14-yard catch on his lone target through two games. The second-year running back out of Howard spent the 2024 season on injured reserve with a knee injury, and he'll face a same situation this year unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.