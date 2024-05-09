The Bears have signed Wheeler as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Wheeler saw action in 42 games over the past five seasons at Howard, logging 177 carries for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 234 yards a receiving score in that span. With the Bears, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder -- who can also contribute as a returner -- will look to secure a depth role in a backfield that also includes D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer.