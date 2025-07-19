Wheeler (undisclosed) was moved to the active/non-football injury list by the Bears on Saturday.

Once Wheeler is ready to return to practice, he can come off the active/NFI list at any time throughout training camp and the preseason. The running back missed his rookie season last year with a knee injury but returned in time for June OTAs. If he can come back for training camp, he should have a chance to compete for a depth role in a backfield led by D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.