The Bears have claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 2021 fifth-rounder was the odd man out in the Vikings' wideout corps as Week 1 approached, but Smith-Marsette will now add depth to a Chicago wide receiver group that profiles as a work in progress, currently led by top option Darnell Mooney.
More News
-
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Cut by Vikes•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Struggles as punt returner•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Looks sharp in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Listed as top punt retuner•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Healthy for camp•