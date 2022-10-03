Smith-Marsette failed to catch his lone target in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Smith-Marsette has seen limited snaps on offense, but his only contribution on the stat sheet has been a 17-yard kick return in Week 2. Unless his role changes, his fantasy value will remain low.
