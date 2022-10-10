Smith-Marsette caught one pass for 15 yards in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Facing his former team, Smith-Marsette caught a pass in the last two minutes of the game as Chicago tried to tie the game, but on the play, he fumbled the ball away, which sealed the win for the Vikings. With just three targets this season, he'd need a significantly larger role in the offense to have weekly fantasy value.