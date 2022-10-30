Coulter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Coulter was signed to the active roster from the Bears' practice squad ahead of Week 7, but he's remained inactive for back-to-back games. The 2020 fifth-round pick has appeared in just three regular-season games since being drafted by the Texans.
