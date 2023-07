Ford and the Bears agreed on a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ford will join the Bears after spending the 2022 season as a free agent, last appearing in an NFL game two year ago. In 2021, the wide receiver caught 12 passes for 161 yards and two scores over 13 games with the Dolphins. Ford will likely be vying for a practice squad spot with Chicago ahead of the 2023 campaign.