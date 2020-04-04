Bears' Isaiah Irving: Back with Bears
Irving and the Bears have come to terms on a one-year contract, Larry Mayer of the team's official website reports.
Irving will return for his fourth season in Chicago. He originally joined the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. The 25-year-old was primarily a depth linebacker for the team. He recorded 14 tackles (11) solo in 13 games last season.
