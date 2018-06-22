Irving is expected to compete for a key role in the Bears' outside linebacker rotation, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. "We feel he can make a push," said Bears linebacker coach Brandon Staley. "We really felt before he got hurt at the end of last year that he was making a push. We like a lot of the things that he brings to the table -- he can rush, he is outstanding in the run game, heavy-handed, (and) he can move his feet really well in pass coverage."

Irving was slowly but surely carving out a significant role in the Bears defense last season before a knee injury planted him on injured reserve in early December. Now healthy, the second-year linebacker has reportedly added 20 pounds of muscle this offseason and apparently was turning heads in spring workouts. Behind starters Leonard Floyd and Sam Acho, offseason addition Aaron Lynch is the only OLB that's been working ahead of Irving.