Irving was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a quadriceps injury.

The Bears' linebacker depth takes a hit with Irving's injury, as Aaron Lynch is the only remaining outside linebacker in reserve behind Leonard Floyd and Khalil Mack. If he's unable to return to Sunday's contest, his practice status will be monitored during the upcoming week ahead of the Bears' Week 9 matchup against the Eagles.

