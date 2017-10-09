Play

Bears' Isaiah Irving: Promoted to active roster

Irving was promoted from the Bears practice squad to their active roster Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With linebacker Willie Young (triceps) likely out for the remainder of the season, the Bears will bring in Irving to add some depth to the unit for Monday night's game against the Vikings. An impressive outing as a reserve could lead to Irving's spot on the team's roster becoming a permanent one.

