Irving had eight tackles (seven solo) and one sack in 13 games during 2018.

Irving was expected to play a key role at outside linebacker for the Bears this season, but the addition of All-Pro Khalil Mack in September undoubtedly was a factor in his reduced role. The 24-year-old didn't play a defensive snap until Week 8. Irving is an exclusive rights free agent, giving the Bears the means to keep him in Chicago through next season should they want him to return.