Bears' Isaiah Irving: Quiet sophomore season
Irving had eight tackles (seven solo) and one sack in 13 games during 2018.
Irving was expected to play a key role at outside linebacker for the Bears this season, but the addition of All-Pro Khalil Mack in September undoubtedly was a factor in his reduced role. The 24-year-old didn't play a defensive snap until Week 8. Irving is an exclusive rights free agent, giving the Bears the means to keep him in Chicago through next season should they want him to return.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...