Bears' Isaiah Irving: Ruled out Week 9
Irving (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
Irving sustained the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Chargers and was unable to practice this week. Aaron Lynch is now the only healthy outside linebacker behind starters Leonard Floyd and Khalil Mack.
