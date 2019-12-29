Holtz wasn't targeted in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the campaign with seven catches for 91 yards in 13 games.

When the Bears suffered injuries to their top-three tight ends, Holtz was thrust into a prominent role down the stretch, but he averaged fewer than two receptions over six games. He'll be an exclusive rights free agent this off-season, and it's likely he'll look to compete for a backup role wherever he signs.