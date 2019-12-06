Play

Holtz caught three passes for 56 yards in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Although he's been serving as the primary blocking tight end for the Bears, he saw his first targets in eight weeks, so despite posting a big yardage total for a tight end, his floor makes him nearly impossible to start in the fantasy playoffs.

