site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-j-p-holtz-leaves-with-shoulder-issue | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' J.P. Holtz: Leaves with shoulder issue
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holtz exited Sunday's loss to the Lions with a shoulder injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Holtz wasn't targeted before leaving the game during the second half. The 27-year-old was considered questionable to return but never appeared to retake the field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read