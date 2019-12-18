Play

Holtz lost a yard on his lone catch of Sunday's 21-13 loss to Green Bay.

Holtz's stock climbed rapidly after Week 14's 56-yard performance. Sunday's outing should level things out a bit. The rookie, thanks to injuries, has climbed up the depth chart and the Bears' offense has shown more signs of life as of late, but he's a tough play Sunday against a rallying Chiefs team with a tenacious safety over the middle in Tyrann Mathieu.

