Play

Holtz caught one pass for 13 yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Holtz saw just one target for the third game in a row, and he won't be a strong fantasy option in a Week 17 matchup against the Vikings.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends