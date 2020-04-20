Play

Holtz has officially signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Holtz played 14 games for the Bears last season and started seven of them. He was used mainly as a blocker but did log seven receptions for 91 yards. His role is not expected to be expanded in 2021, as the team brought in veteran Jimmy Graham for No. 1 tight end duties.

