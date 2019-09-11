The Bears claimed Holtz off waivers from the Redskins on Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Holtz entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh, and he made his NFL debut for the Redskins in Week 1 since Jordan Reed (concussion) was out. The Bears appear to be looking for similar depth for Trey Burton (groin) in their Week 2 matchup versus the Broncos.