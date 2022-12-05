site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Continues to post big numbers
Sanborn recorded 11 tackles in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Sanborn has at least 11 tackles in three of his five starts while not posting fewer than seven stops in any of those games, and he'll remain an elite IDP option for the foreseeable future.
