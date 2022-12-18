site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-jack-sanborn-exits-game-with-ankle-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Exits game with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanborn (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Sanborn appeared to get rolled up on during an awkward play and then left the field under his own power. Veteran Joe Thomas should see an expanded role in the rookie's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read