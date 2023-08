Sanborn may need to hold off Noah Sewell for the Bears' starting job at middle linebacker, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Sanborn was a high-impact IDP option when taking over the starting job when Roquan Smith was traded last year. During the Bears' first preseason game, Sanborn missed a couple tackles while Sewell has been been very impressive in camp. For now, it seems as if Sanborn has the No. 1 role, but there is a possibility that Sewell closes in on the job.