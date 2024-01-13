Sanborn completed his second year with the Bears, playing in 17 games, resulting in 66 tackles, a sack and an interception.

After the Week 13 bye, Sanborn played between 12 and 20 percent of the snaps in each game, which represented his lowest snap totals of the season. The only time the linebacker played in a full-time role was in Weeks 9 and 10, when the Bears had injuries to starters. Going back to 2022, when Sanborn has been called upon to start, he compiles high tackle totals, making him an excellent IDP. However, he'll likely remain a rotational player as he goes into the last year of his contact with Chicago in 2024.