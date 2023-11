Sanborn tallied five stops and a sack in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With Tremaine Edmunds returning from a knee injury, Sanborn immediately saw a drop in his tackle totals. It's unlikely he'll put up the strong numbers he recorded in Weeks 8-10 unless one of the Bears' other top linebackers misses time. For now, Sanborn will be a solid floor option in IDP leagues.