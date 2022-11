Sanborn tallied 12 tackles and two sacks in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

In his second game since taking over the starting job after Roquan Smith was traded, Sanborn was the best IDP option among the Chicago defenders. He was the only Bears' player to record a sack, and the next closest defender to his tackle total fell five stops short of Sanborn. He's averaging 9.5 tackles and a sack in his two starts, and he appears to be a strong IDP option going forward.