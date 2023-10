Sanborn tallied eight tackles in the Bears' 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Sanborn saw an elevated snap count when Tremaine Edmunds (knee) left the contest early. As we saw when Chicago traded away Roquan Smith last year, if Sanborn has to step in for Edmunds for any period of time, he'll be an instant starting IDP, capable of double-digit tackles in games.